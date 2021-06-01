Knoxville City Council to vote on funding for spaces for children, community policing & new Fort Kid

The council will also vote on an initiative to provide youth programs through The Change Center through the summer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The agenda is long for Knoxville City Council members who are set to discuss and vote on them Tuesday evening.

Many of the items focus on providing youth programs through the summer and preventing violence in the community. For example, they will vote on whether to provide up to $150,000 for The Change Center to host youth programs through the summer.

If approved, the center will also help the Empower Knox initiative, as well as other plans to prevent community violence. The center aims to provide a safe space for kids to have fun skating, playing video games, listening to music and many other activities.

They will also vote on giving $50,000 to the United Way of Greater Knoxville's Direct Neighborhood Fund. East Knoxville leaders will use the fund to decide which specific nonprofits and initiatives to fund. Organizations that receive grants from the fund should directly support the community.

Nonprofits supported by the fund will also be directed by Black communities and people of color working to interrupt cycles of violence and enrich families.

Funding for a new structure at the former Fort Kid playground is also on the docket. The original Fort Kid was demolished in 2020 after officials found several hazards and safety violations. The city council will vote on whether to provide $450,000 for the new structure.

Community input was collected for the design of the new structure, and several organizations also donated to build a new Fort Kid.

Knoxville City Council will also decide on whether to spend $3,419,484 to upgrade Knoxville Area Transit's systems with an intelligent transportation system from GMV Syncromatics. After the initial cost, the council will vote on whether to pay $1,795,455 in total over the next five years for the new system.