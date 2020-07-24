Knoxville City Council to vote on pilot program pairing police and mental health counselors

The program would pair a crisis intervention officer with a counselor four days a week. They would respond to calls involving behavioral health crises.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's City Council will vote on a pilot program that would pair police officers with counselors to take calls involving behavioral health crises.

Crisis intervention officers and mental health counselors would pair together four days a week with the program. During that time, they would take calls involving people in emotional distress and work together to deescalate the situation.

The program would pair officers with counselors with help from the Helen Ross McNabb Center. The program would last one year and could be renewed. It would not cost more than $95,000 for the year.