Knoxville City Council to vote on possible bus stop and Wi-Fi improvements

Knoxville City Council was scheduled to meet Tuesday evening for several routine resolutions and ordinances.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville City Council was scheduled to meet Tuesday evening to vote on several routine resolutions and ordinances. Among them was the city's first steps towards making improvements to its Wi-Fi infrastructure and bus stops.

Leaders will vote on whether Mayor Indya Kincannon could start the process to apply for a grant of up to $70,000 from the Tennessee Valley Authority, with a $30,000 match. The money would be used to offset the costs of improving public Wi-Fi networks and digital kiosks in community centers and recreation areas.

They will also vote on whether Kincannon would take the first steps to apply for a $900,000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The money would be from IMPROVE Act Transit Investment Grant funds, used to improve bus stops across the area. The city would also provide a $300,000 match for the project.

City council members will also vote on whether to give a total of $15,421 from the Community Improvement Fund to various community agencies, supporting their missions.

The funds will support projects from Keep Knoxville Beautiful, Ijams Nature Center, Girl Talk Inc., and several other organizations.

Finally, city council members will also decide on whether the city could sign a five-year agreement with IRE Crown Rinks, LLC for ice skating equipment and other kinds of services and supplies to operate the Market Square Holidays on Ice event. The agreement will not cost more than $81,086 for the first two years, officials said. The cost will increase by 5% in the following years.