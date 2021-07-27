Knoxville City Council to vote on studying zero-tolerance policy for racism and sexism in city government

Knoxville City Councilwoman Amelia Parker introduced a resolution that would give departments 90 days to study what a zero-tolerance policy would look like.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville City Council will vote Tuesday on whether it should take the first steps toward developing a zero-tolerance policy for racist and sexist practices within the city government.

City Councilwoman Amelia Parker introduced a resolution that would give city departments 90 days to study specifics about what a zero-tolerance policy would cover, its possible effects and other aspects of the policy.

The study will be used to inform the development of a zero-tolerance policy for the city government, according to the resolution. Parker said the policy would outline clear and mandatory disciplinary actions whenever the policy is violated.

She also said the policy would not allow supervisors to decide on disciplinary actions.

"We have had multiple alarming reports from city employees, specifically KPD officers, of an unabated culture of racism and sexism within the department," Parker said. "If officers from minority groups are being treated unfairly internally, then it is difficult for Knoxville residents to have confidence that officers will treat them fairly. The city of Knoxville should hold police officers and all city employees to the highest standards of integrity and ethics."

Parker said she created her resolution based on similar resolutions that passed in Milwaukee and Oakland. She also said she used examples from several universities to create the proposal and consulted with a city attorney about it.