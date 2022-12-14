KCDC celebrates opening on-site wellness center to provide care for elderly and disabled residents

The new wellness center opened Wednesday at Cagle Terrace, an apartment complex in West Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Community Development Corporation celebrated with Matter Health on Wednesday, after a new on-site wellness center in a West Knoxville apartment complex opened.

The wellness center will provide care for disabled and elderly residents at Cagle Terrace, which has two high-rise buildings for people over 62 years old and people with disabilities. It is meant to provide convenient access to physical and mental health care.

The new wellness center is also expected to provide lifestyle support. It is staffed with a full-time provider and a medical assistant, according to a release from KCDC. They also said the center has a patient lounge, consultation space, a virtual health room and an exam room.

"This clinic is going to give our residents access to care on-site so they can take the elevator down from where they live and get some of the medical care they need," said Ben Bentley, who works with KCDC.

Matter Health will operate the new wellness center. The company is based in Nashville and works to provide accessible medical care in affordable living communities.