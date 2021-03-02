Knoxville high school students continue annual tradition of giving out scarves

Students with the L&N STEM Academy Key Club gave out 150 winter scarves all around Knoxville on Wednesday.

The wind is howling, temperatures are falling and people across Knoxville are starting to bundle up as cold weather descends on the city.

Students at the L&N STEM Academy wanted to make sure everyone had the chance to stay warm. To reach the entire Knoxville community, they went around the city and tied scarves around fences, benches and trees for anyone who needed them.

They left tags on the scarves that said, "I am not lost, you can keep me at no cost!" It is part of their Warm Thoughts project.

"For me, personally, it's really nice to have an activity that all of us are taking part in," said Audrey Scott, Secretary of the Key Club. "We're going to have a really good output that we can give back to the community, especially since we're so close to downtown."

The school is within walking distance of Market Square, located adjacent to World's Fair Park.

Club members will pick up leftover scarves and give them to the Northside Kiwanis Club next week.