Knoxville Leadership Foundation to receive $600,000 in grants for youth mentoring

The grants come from the U.S. Department of Justice to support mentoring services for youth and to protect children from abuse.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Leadership Foundation will receive $600,000 in grants from the U.S. Department of Justice, according to a release sent on Friday.

The grants are meant to support mentoring services for youth and to protect them from abuse, exploitation and threats. The awards were made by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention as well as the Office for Victims of Crime.

The Knoxville Leadership Foundation works to connect people in need with resources that can help in the Knoxville area. Officials said that the foundation runs several initiatives that help people find housing, train ministries on supporting their communities and helps people find work.

“KLF is so honored to partner with the Department of Justice," said Chris Martin, President of the KLF. "The power of a child having healthy adults in their life is proven and our collaborative works hard every day to ensure that thousands of children have these opportunities for a healthy start."

Officials said the award is part of more than $261 million going to organizations across the U.S. Mentoring programs supported by the department help younger people make connections with leaders and respected members of their communities, according to a release.

Grants have also helped address the impact of addiction and opioids on children and teens, according to officials. The grants are also meant to help support mentoring programs in rural and other underserved communities hit by the opioid epidemic.

More than 100 sites are also receiving grants from the offices to help them find missing children, investigate child exploitation cases and serve abused children.