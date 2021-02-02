Mayor Kincannon appoints new PARC Executive Director

Community Schools Director, Tiffany Davidson, begins the Executive Director position of Knoxville's Police Advisory & Review Committee (PARC) on Nov. 1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville's Police Advisory and Review Committee (PARC) was appointed a new executive director.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon named Tiffany Davidson as PARC's fifth executive director.

Davidson will begin her new role on November 1 and will succeed LaKenya Middlebrook.

Mayor Kincannon said Davidson is a respected leader and can help bring people together.

“Tiffany’s passion for children and families and her strong reputation as a community builder make her the perfect choice to lead PARC,” Mayor Kincannon said.

Davidson currently serves as Community Schools Director for the Knox Education Foundation and works with school leaders to increase the impact and effectiveness of schools in the community. Before serving as director, she worked as Community Schools site resource coordinator.

“I have spent a large sum of my career learning what it takes to build and sustain relationships between multiple groups of individuals and entities within our city,” Davidson said. “Serving as an advocate and a convener of people, I plan to utilize strategic and intentional efforts to create a sense of listening, understanding, accountability and respect.”

Seven members make up PARC's committee members and are appointed by Mayor Kincannon and confirmed by the city council.