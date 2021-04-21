Knoxville Mayor says she agrees with DA decision to not charge police officer after Austin-East shooting

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said she agreed with the District Attorney's decision not to file charges after Anthony Thompson Jr., 17, was fatally shot.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said she agreed with the Knox County District Attorney General's decision not to file charges after a 17-year-old student was fatally shot at Austin-East Magnet High School, after releasing body camera footage of the incident.

The altercation took 11 seconds. During that time, Anthony Thompson Jr., 17, was shot inside a bathroom at the school. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Attorney General's office said he had a handgun when he was confronted by four Knoxville Police Department officers.

"It's a hard day in our city," Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said during a press conference on Wednesday. "It's hard to see that a 17-year-old boy who lost his own life, who is the same age as my own daughter."

She said that she was glad the community had the chance to see the footage for themselves. Kincannon also said that she was not asked before Allen decided to release the bodycam footage and that she was notified around an hour before Allen's conference.

However, she also pushed for the release of the footage after protests in the city and other leaders calling for the footage's release.

"Transparency Matters. Accountability matters," Kincannon said. "Watching the video, my heart continues to break for Anthony. His life matters and he is gone too soon."

Kincannon also said that she agreed with the decision not to charge any of the officers involved in the shooting.

"It was a very challenging situation for our officers, and they had to act in a very short time — 11 seconds," Kincannon said. "They thought they saw a gun and thought one of their fellow officers were shot. So, yeah, I think those conclusions were fair."

SRO Adam Willson was also injured during the altercation on April 12. Officer Jonathon Clabough fired two shots in the bathroom, and District Attorney Charme Allen said that he acted in his own self-defense and in the defense of other officers.

Clabough responded to the school with Officer Brian Baldwin and Lt. Stanley Cash after the mother of Thompson's girlfriend filed a domestic violence complaint against him. She and her daughter said Thompson physically injured her earlier in the day at school, and it wasn't the first time.

They intended to arrest Thompson on a domestic violence complaint. Allen showed evidence that proved that Thompson knew that officers were likely coming to arrest him. Officials also said that officers knew Thompson was known to carry a gun, but they had no reason to believe he had it with him at school.

Kincannon said during her briefing that she believed gun violence was a significant problem in the community, and she said that guns are too accessible by people of all ages.

"Too many people are using guns to solve their problems, and that must change here locally and across the state and across our nation," she said.

In his statement, Clabough said he saw Thompson turn towards Officer Baldwin and fire the gun at him through the pocket of his hoodie. The gunshot can be heard in the video. Clabough said he saw Baldwin fall back and thought he had been shot.

"We grieve together in the loss of a young person," Kincannon said. "We hurt together at the pain in our community and the lives affected by violence. We care together about the future of our city, of our young people and of families all across the city."