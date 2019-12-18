KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — City leaders took a step towards completing a $10 million project connecting South Knoxville to the city's urban wilderness.

On Dec. 17, they voted to approve a $250,000 study on the corridor at James White Parkway. The study will predict future bicycling, motorist and pedestrian needs as the urban wilderness project continues.

It will end by producing at Transportation Investments Report which can be used to guide future investments in the area and to help the overall urban wilderness project.

However, Knoxville will only pay around $50,000 for the study. The rest, $200,000, will be federally funded.

RELATED: New entrance to Fort Dickerson Park now open

RELATED: City of Knoxville breaking ground on $10 million Urban Wilderness project after years of planning

The project, as it is proposed, includes parking, pathways and trails for bikers and pedestrians, a bike park and children’s nature play areas.