Knoxville Poet Laureate Rhea Carmon gives back to next generation of poets

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Knoxville's Poet Laureate wants to use her title to help young people find their own talents.

Mayor Indya Kincannon named Rhea Carmon the city's latest Poet Laureate earlier this year.

She performs as Rhea Sunshine.

In 2021, Carmon will host free writing workshops for area youth, they're calling it "Knoxville Speaks".

Carmon says she's been writing poetry for most of her life, and wants to encourage future poets to learn how to express themselves through spoken and written word.

"That's why I started the youth program so I can reach out to more youth. Young people aren't being shown poetry in different ways anymore in our city. It's important to me for young people to find a love for poetry and spoken word," Carmon said.

The Knoxville Speaks Youth Poetry initiative is free.

It's designed for seventh through 12th grade students.