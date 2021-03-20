Knoxville Police Chief calls partnership with McNabb Center a success

Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas said that the program has played a critical role in de-escalating situations.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When a person calls the police for help in Knoxville, a police officer may not be the only one to respond. Through a partnership with the McNabb Center, a behavioral health specialist may respond as well.

Eve Thomas, the Chief of Police, said that the partnership was a success. By pairing behavioral health specialists with specially-trained police officers, people may end up receiving much-needed treatment instead of ending up in a jail cell.

Thomas also said that the program has played a critical role in de-escalating situations. By January 2021, it has helped around 100 people. The partnership began last October.

The two can respond to calls involving suicidal thoughts, hallucinations or other kinds of mental distress.

"The tandem, the duo of them working together and responding when we have somebody in a mental health crisis, and then providing the follow-up, that's the key to this," Thomas said. "It's being able to provide a follow-up after the situation has been de-escalated."

Follow-ups are conducted in the days after the specialist and officer go out on a call, making sure people made their appointments.