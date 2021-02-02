Knoxville Police Department integrated in 1882

The first Black police officer in Knoxville was hired in 1882, during a time when that was almost unheard of in the uniformed ranks.

The City of Knoxville offered a history lesson about the integration of the police department.

The first Black police officer was hired in 1882, during a time when that was almost unheard of in the uniformed ranks.

Moses Smith served on the police force for several years before he was appointed as a federal marshal.

Two years later the city hired the second full-time Black police officer, James Mason, in 1884.

Historian Robert J. Booker offered some context about those hires. After the reconstruction, Knoxville was one of just five cities in the south with African-American police officers.