Knoxville police officials say recent body camera upgrades can build trust and accountability

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As the Knoxville Police Department unveils new body cameras, city officials said the project is long overdue.

"Our officers do a great job and they've been asking for body-worn cameras for years and the community has also been asking for this. I think it will build mutual trust and accountability," said Mayor Indya Kincannon.

Contractors spent several months installing upgraded Axon camera systems to every marked KPD cruiser.

Eve Thomas, Knoxville's Chief of Police, said this a huge step towards more thorough investigations.

“It will be so much better on investigations because now we've got audio and video no matter where that officer goes,” said Thomas.

Many of the features are also automated. For example, anytime an officer opens the doors for the car, the body, front-facing and car system cameras will start recording.

And when the emergency lights come on or when an officer is driving 85 miles per hour, the cameras will record the incident.

Nearly 300 officers will use the technology, Thomas says it was worth the wait for reliable equipment.

"Technology has improved because we waited a little bit, as well as legislation catching up with us, so the timing is good,” said Thomas.