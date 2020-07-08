Knoxville Police talk to Knoxville City Council about diversity training

City council members held the second of three workshops with the Knoxville Police Department on Thursday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — City council members held the second of three workshops with the Knoxville Police Department on Thursday. They took a closer look at police officers' training on diversity during the meeting.

The department said that they are giving new recruits training to help them better understand the cultural bias some parts of the community face. Officials also said that cultural competency training isn't formally offered for current officers, but they do have informal sessions with community members.

Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said that recruits have undergone cultural competency and diversity training for years.