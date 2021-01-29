Knoxville Symphony Orchestra to receive COVID-19 tests before playing again in Feb.

Covenant Health will provide COVID-19 testing for musicians and personnel so that they can safely resume the 2020-2021 season in February.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra is set to return to the stage in February, and they want to perform as safely as possible.

So, Covenant Health will provide COVID-19 testing for musicians and personnel in the orchestra. Testing will be done throughout the season at Parkwest Medical Center, officials said. They will be tested for 16 weeks, for a total of 560 donated tests, officials said.

“Giving back is a core principle of Covenant Health, as is the overall health of the communities we serve," said Jim VanderSteeg, CEO of Covenant Health. "This sponsorship helps the musicians get back on stage and back to work and brings live music back to the community.”

The orchestra is set to virtually perform "The Soldier's Tale" from the Bijou Theater on Sunday, Feb. 7. It is part of the Chamber Classics series and will be the first performance from the orchestra since it stopped them due to the COVID-19 pandemic.