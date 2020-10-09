Knoxville Wholesale Furniture honors 9/11 anniversary, shows support for local law enforcement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — To honor the 19th anniversary of 9/11, Knoxville Wholesale Furniture wanted to show its support for local law enforcement. its support for
Tim Harris, Chairman of the Board, presented "the first of many checks" to the Knox County Sheriff's Office and the Knoxville City Police Department.
The first donation is $25,000 for each department to use as they see fit, according to Knoxville Wholesale Furniture.
"We believe we live in a special place here in East Tennessee, this is largely due to the men and women who protect and serve our community," the company said.
Harris said the company wants to challenge other local businesses to show their support for local law enforcement and first responders as the country prepares to "come together as one unified nation" to honor and celebrate those who gave their lives protecting and serving their community on Sept. 11, 2001.