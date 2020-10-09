x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Community

Knoxville Wholesale Furniture honors 9/11 anniversary, shows support for local law enforcement

The first donation is $25,000 each for KPD and KCSO to use as they see fit, according to Knoxville Wholesale Furniture.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — To honor the 19th anniversary of 9/11, Knoxville Wholesale Furniture wanted to show its support for local law enforcement. its support for 

Tim Harris, Chairman of the Board, presented "the first of many checks" to the Knox County Sheriff's Office and the Knoxville City Police Department. 

The first donation is $25,000 for each department to use as they see fit, according to Knoxville Wholesale Furniture.

"We believe we live in a special place here in East Tennessee, this is largely due to the men and women who protect and serve our community," the company said.

Harris said the company wants to challenge other local businesses to show their support for local law enforcement and first responders as the country prepares to "come together as one unified nation" to honor and celebrate those who gave their lives protecting and serving their community on Sept. 11, 2001.

Credit: Elizabeth Sims
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture presents check to KPD, KCSO

RELATED: Global Game Changers offers free virtual program to teach kids about September 11, 2001

RELATED: Knoxville children start nonprofit, deliver food from local restaurants to first responders