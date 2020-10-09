Knoxville Wholesale Furniture honors 9/11 anniversary, shows support for local law enforcement

The first donation is $25,000 each for KPD and KCSO to use as they see fit, according to Knoxville Wholesale Furniture.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — To honor the 19th anniversary of 9/11, Knoxville Wholesale Furniture wanted to show its support for local law enforcement.

Tim Harris, Chairman of the Board, presented "the first of many checks" to the Knox County Sheriff's Office and the Knoxville City Police Department.

"We believe we live in a special place here in East Tennessee, this is largely due to the men and women who protect and serve our community," the company said.