Susan G. Komen East TN says goodbye as headquarters consolidates local chapters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Susan G. Komen East TN is saying farewell after 24 years.

This comes as the Komen Headquarters decided to centralize operations, consolidate all of the local affiliates and refocus its mission to national research, advocacy, and national patient programs through 1-877-GO-KOMEN.

The local chapter said it will officially stop operations on March 31, and as a parting gift, it is distributing $400,000 in funds to four long-time partners to keep the money in the community and continue the chapter's legacy.

University of Tennessee Medical Center’s Breast Health Outreach Program to provide screening mammograms on their mobile mammography unit in the 24 county service area

The Tennessee Department of Health Eastern Region and Knoxville Metro to provide screening and diagnostic services to the women and men in the 16 county service area, through the approximately 100 partners/vendors that exist throughout that community

The Tennessee Department of Health Northeastern Region and Sullivan Metro to provide screening and diagnostic services to the women and men in the eight county service area, through the approximately 100 partners/vendors that exist throughout that community

Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group, which will provide patient financial assistance to those in current treatment in the 24 county service area

Komen East TN has funded $14.5 Million in support of our promise to end breast cancer, according to a release from the organization. It has invested over $11 Million in community breast health services and $3.5 Million in breast cancer research.

"On behalf of Susan G. Komen East TN’s Board of Directors and staff, “Thank You.' It’s been our humble privilege to support our community and to serve alongside you in the fight against breast cancer. It is because of your generous support we are in a position to enable others in our community to continue the fight against breast cancer in East TN," Executive Director Amy Dunaway said in the release.

In a release, Komen promised to maintain a strong presence in Tennessee supporting cancer patients and research.