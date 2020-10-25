KPD and DEA collects 480 pounds of medication during drug take-back event

The Knoxville Police Department and Drug Enforcement Agency hosted a drug take-back event at the Kroger's on Kingston Pike on Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday was National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, and the Knoxville Police Department and Drug Enforcement Agency held an event where people could drop off unwanted medication safely.

During the event, officials said they collected over 480 pounds of unwanted medication. They said that it will be safely disposed of so it would not result in accidental poisoning, misuse or overdose. It was held at the Kroger's on Kingston Pike.

During the event, the Metro Drug Coalition also provided free medication lockboxes and trained people on NARCAN, a nasal spray that helps reverse opioid overdoses.

According to a 2018 national survey, 9.9 million Americans misused prescription drugs. Most of those drugs were obtained from family or friends, and most often from home medicine cabinets, according to officials.

In total, the DEA said they collected 882,919 pounds of unwanted prescriptions during October 2019's National Take-Back Day.