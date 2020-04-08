x
KPD looking for missing 13-year-old girl from North Knoxville

Police said that Patiecents Ray Harrell, 13, left her home on Glenoaks Drive between 10 p.m. Monday and 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said that they are looking for a missing 13 years old girl who left her home on Glenoaks Drive, in North Knoxville, sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said that the girl, Patiecents Ray Harrell, is around 5'1" and around 128 pounds with pink hair and brown eyes. They also said she may be wearing a purple toboggan-style hat with "Lucky" lettered on it. She may also be wearing a black choker-style necklace, according to police.

Police said that Harrell left with a pink backpack and a purple BMX bike with handlebar-mounted breaks and rear footpegs.

Anyone who sees Harrell should call 911, and police said that anyone with information about where she could be should call (865) 215-7212.
