KPD, Metro Drug Coalition collects over 300 pounds of unwanted medication at Medication Take Back event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department and the Metro Drug Coalition hosted a free medication take-back event at the Food City on Saturday.

People were able to bring their unused, unwanted or expired household medications for safe and environmentally responsible disposal. They also accepted syringes or sharps and expired Narcan.

According to KPD, they collected over 320 pounds of unwanted medication. This included over 18 pounds of controlled medications.

The KPD Property Management Unit and @MetroDrug collected over 320lbs of unwanted medication during today’s joint Medication Take Back event at Food City. That included over 18lbs of controlled medications. Medication collected today will soon be destroyed in a safe manner! pic.twitter.com/MJOgNoiYMr — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 16, 2023