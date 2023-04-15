x
KPD, Metro Drug Coalition collects over 300 pounds of unwanted medication at Medication Take Back event

People were able to bring their unused, unwanted or expired household medications for safe and environmentally responsible disposal.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department and the Metro Drug Coalition hosted a free medication take-back event at the Food City on Saturday. 

People were able to bring their unused, unwanted or expired household medications for safe and environmentally responsible disposal. They also accepted syringes or sharps and expired Narcan. 

According to KPD, they collected over 320 pounds of unwanted medication. This included over 18 pounds of controlled medications. 

The medication that was collected will be destroyed in a safe manner. 

