x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

KPD searching for 75-year-old man who went missing from Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center Oct. 18

Police said that he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and was last seen driving a silver 2004 Dodge truck with an expired handicap tag.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Thursday that they were looking for a 75-year-old man who went missing from Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center on October 18.

They said Jess Lloyd Standridge Jr. was last seen driving a silver 2004 Dodge truck with an expired handicap tag and a chrome step bar. They said he is around 6'3" tall and weighs around 235 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. According to an image posted by KPD, he also wears eyeglasses.

They said he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and was reported missing on Thursday.

Anyone with information about his location should call 911 immediately, according to police.

Credit: Knoxville Police Department

Help locate missing Jess Lloyd Standridge Jr., age 75. Jess went missing from Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center on...

Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Thursday, October 21, 2021

Related Articles

In Other News

Newport Conagra plant plant ceasing production Friday, warehouse to close early spring