KPD searching for 75-year-old man who went missing from Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center Oct. 18

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Thursday that they were looking for a 75-year-old man who went missing from Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center on October 18.

They said Jess Lloyd Standridge Jr. was last seen driving a silver 2004 Dodge truck with an expired handicap tag and a chrome step bar. They said he is around 6'3" tall and weighs around 235 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. According to an image posted by KPD, he also wears eyeglasses.

They said he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and was reported missing on Thursday.

Anyone with information about his location should call 911 immediately, according to police.