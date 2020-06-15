KPD asking for help finding missing 74-year-old from North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 74-year-old Daniel Jacobson.
Jacobson suffers from dementia and left from the 3100 block of Sanderson Road in North Knoxville at around 8:25 p.m. Sunday. He left in a four-door, champagne-colored 2011 Toyota Tacoma with Tennessee tags, a missing front bumper and a broken driver side rear window.
Jacobson, who has long gray hair, a gray beard and a large knot on his forehead, could be by the Food City on Western Avenue and Palmetto Road, or driving towards Maryland.
Anyone with potential information concerning Daniel Jacobson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.