Kroger donates $1 million to establish the Collierville Survivors Fund

The fund is being set up to benefit those directly impacted by the mass shooting at a Kroger grocery store on Thursday, September 23, in Collierville

The Community Foundation of Greater Memphis, Kroger Delta Division and the National Compassion Fund (NCF), the nonprofit that distributes charitable contributions in the aftermath of mass casualty crimes, announced Monday the establishment of the Collierville Survivors Fund.

The fund is being set up to benefit those directly impacted by the mass shooting at a Kroger grocery store on Thursday, September 23, in Collierville.

If you would like to help, tax-deductible donations can be made here.

All funds will be distributed to the family of Olivia King, the victim who died, as well as those who were injured, and those who were in the store and experienced psychological trauma.

The fund will also accept, and jointly distribute, the money raised through the GoFundMe campaign established by VictimsFirst along with funds donated to the Collierville Kroger Victim Relief Fund through the Collierville Strong campaign.

We are announcing today that we will be opening the Collierville Survivors Fund for the victims of the act of mass violence in Collierville, TN. We thank our community partners for their support as we begin this process. Visit https://t.co/U9G2wd2YqI for updates. — Compassion Fund (@Compassion_Fund) October 4, 2021

“Even after many trying months in which the pandemic and its economic consequences have continually tested our community, Mid-Southerners are once again showing their extraordinary generosity in a moment of need,” said Sutton Mora, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Community Foundation. “We are grateful to be part of this effort that effectively and efficiently connects donors’ heartfelt giving with everyone impacted by the horrific incident.”

Donations will also be accepted at the register of any Kroger Delta Division store.