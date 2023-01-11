KUB kicks off Project Help to help pay utility bills this winter

With some colder months ahead of us, thousands of families struggle with the rising costs of heating their homes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Utilities Board is helping people who struggle with illness, injury, or lost their job pay their utility bills. They are also helping people with disabilities and seniors who are having a hard time with rising costs.

The program kicked off on Jan. 4 this year. KUB said last year, this project helped more than 200 families.

“Project Help depends solely on community and individual contributions,” said Tiffany Martin, KUB Vice President and Chief Customer Officer.

The Knoxville Co. Community Action Committee (CAC) administers Project Help. They receive community donations and KUB said 100% of that money goes to people in need.

Project Help will run through Feb. 7.

Here are some ways you can help:

Purchase a donation coupon when shopping at Food City

Make a donation at any Knoxville area Home Federal Bank Drive-thru

Donate to Project Help online at www.kub.org/projecthelp

Send a check to: Project Help, P.O. Box 59017, Knoxville, TN 37950