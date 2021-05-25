Municipal internet could be coming Knoxville | KUB to host meeting on municipal broadband system

The meeting will be on Wednesday, May 26 at 6 p.m. in the Grande Event Center. Registration for the meeting is closed.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Knoxville may soon have another choice for their internet provider — the same people who likely provide their electricity.

The Knoxville Utilities Board will host a meeting Wednesday, May 26, about its plans to provide municipal broadband in its service area. It will start at 6 p.m. at the Grande Event Center, off Clinton Highway. Registration for community members to speak at the meeting is closed.

The plan will allow KUB customers to use a municipal broadband system, which will provide high-speed internet access, phone services and television packages. Officials said the system could be faster than internet access provided by private companies since it can use 100% symmetrical fiber.

Through this infrastructure, download speeds should equal upload speeds, resulting in overall faster internet.

KUB also said that rates for a municipal broadband system would be cheaper compared to rates from private companies. Officials also said it could bring more competition in Knoxville's market, encouraging companies to offer lower prices to keep customers.

Around 60% of KUB customers only have one choice of internet service provider, according to a release from officials. They also said 76% of customers said they were interested in internet services from KUB. Half said they would consider switching providers.

KUB already invested in fiber infrastructure to support its electric system, so officials said they would not be starting from scratch. Instead, the broadband system would build off existing infrastructure.