KUB working on repairs in Cookeville, battling snowstorm

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — A harsh winter storm battered much of the U.S. this week, knocking out power for communities across several states. Crews with the Knoxville Utilities Board worked to keep the lights on through the cold on Wednesday.

In a post on their Facebook page, officials said that they released eight contractors to help restore power in Virginia, Kentucky and Louisiana. They also sent a tree crew to help clear fallen trees in Virginia, according to the post.

The storm was part of a massive system that brought snow, sleet and freezing rain to the southern Plains and spread across the Ohio Valley and to the Northeast. In East Tennessee and Knoxville, a few flurries were spotted due to it.

But in Texas and in other areas of Tennessee, the storm dropped enough ice and snow to knock out power. President Biden said his administration was prepared to help respond to the storm.