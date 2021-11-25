LaFollette pizzeria feeds people for fourth Thanksgiving in a row

"Mama Lisa's Pizzeria and Deli" has served meals for people in its community for 4 years in a row. The owner said they usually feed around 400 people.

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — Stop by Mama Lisa's Pizzeria and Deli in LaFollette and hungry patrons can catch whiffs of pizza wafting through the air. It's bound to make anyone hungry.

For the fourth Thanksgiving in a row, the restaurant has made sure that nobody who stops by will leave with an empty stomach. They prepared dinner with 16 turkeys and 12 hams, giving out food to anyone who needed it.

The owner of the restaurant said they usually feed around 400 people on Thanksgiving.