Lake City Elementary School dedicates bench for third-grade girl who died of spinal meningitis

Jasmine Flores, a third-grader, died of spinal meningitis. She was an Anderson County student, and Lake City Elementary School held an event in her memory

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Lake City Elementary School held an event on Thursday to dedicate a bench to the memory of a little girl.

On Oct. 10 Jasmine Flores, a third-grade girl, died of spinal meningitis. She was 9 years old, and officials said that she loved her school, her teachers and her friends.

In her memory, officials with Lake City Elementary School dedicated a buddy bench. During the event, teachers and school administrators shared some of their memories of Jasmine. A picture of Jasmine was placed on the bench, which rests next to the school.

"Jasmine was a force to be reckoned with. She loved fiercely and deeply. If you were having a horrible day, she would tackle you in the biggest bear hug and those troubles would melt away," one teacher said during the event. "Our hearts are broken, but our memories of her will always remain."

They shared the event in a live stream on Facebook. A pastor also spoke to the audience and shared verses from the Bible. He also spoke about Jasmine and her family.