Legacy Parks opens new Sharp's Ridge trail, completes Playspace project

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Legacy Parks Foundation officially opened the newest trail at Sharp’s Ridge Memorial Park.

This new trail completes the Sharp’s Ridge Playspace project which opened November 2020 and features a playground, bike skills area and the region’s first adaptive trails specifically designed to accommodate users with disabilities, according to a release.

Legacy Parks said the new 1.1-mile trail bends around the west side of the ridge to connect the adaptive trails – Independence and the North Loop Trail - on the north side with the existing 4.7 miles of multi-use trails on the south side.

This trail addition also provides direct access from the neighborhoods on the north side to the city park, where there was previously no entry point, according to a release.

The Trinity Health Foundation of East Tennessee funded the research, planning and construction of the Sharp’s Ridge Playspace and adaptive trails, and this newest trail with a two-phase grant, according to Legacy Parks.

“Increasing access to these trails encourages community members of all ages and abilities to come together to play, socialize, participate in physical activity and connect with nature,” said Carol Evans, Legacy Parks’ executive director. “The added benefit of this project will be strengthening community relationships by uniting neighborhoods together through this park.”