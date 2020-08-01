KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Veterans may have fought battles across the world, but navigating the law can be a battle in its own way.

So several Knoxville groups, including the UT Pro Bono at the University of Tennessee College of Law, are offering a free legal advice clinic for military veterans Wednesday. It will last from noon until 2 p.m. at the Knox County Public Defender's Law Office on Liberty Street.

Attorneys will give free consultations on several kinds of issues for veterans. While they may may not represent veterans in court, consultations from attorneys can help veterans work towards resolving their legal issues on their own. The advice can be invaluable for people who may not be able to find a personal lawyer.

Attorneys will give consultations on issues from veteran's benefits, family law, bankruptcy, child support, personal injury and criminal law, as well as several other subjects.

The Veterans' Legal Advice Clinic is a project created by several different groups and it serves between 20 and 30 veterans each month.