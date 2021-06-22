Resources for East Tennessee's LGBTQ+ community

Whether you are part of the LGBTQ+ community or an ally looking to learn more, there are resources available right here in East Tennessee.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — No matter who you are, it is always comforting to know you are not alone.

Appalachian OUTreach is a 501c3 nonprofit with a mission to empower, connect, and support the East Tennessee lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people through the provision of safe and healthy, inclusively welcoming and affirming programs and respect for partnerships, which promote community building, resource development, and education for all.

Knox Pride is an open celebration of music, entertainment and speakers focused on promoting equality and inclusion for all. The group also has an extensive list of local organizations and activities for the LGBTQ+ community on its website.

Knoxville Cares is an LGBTQ+, HIV+ and supportive coalition made up of diverse concerned people and groups.

PFLAG promotes the health and well-being of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender persons, their families and friends through support, to cope with an adverse society; education, to enlighten an ill-informed public; and advocacy, to end discrimination and to secure equal civil rights.

Tennessee Equality Project (TEP) engages state and local governments in Tennessee on behalf of the gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender community.

The Hope Center is a health network that serves vulnerable groups struggling with the challenges created by HIV/AIDS, homelessness, mental illness, addiction, and disabilities.

UTK Pride Center is the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) resource center at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

HOTLINES

If you have an immediate emergency, dial 911.

LGBT NATIONAL YOUTH TALKLINE: Toll-free 1-800-246-PRIDE (1-800-246-7743)

Trevor Project: Teen Depression Help For LGBTQ+ A national 24-hour, toll-free confidential suicide hotline for LGBTQ youth. (866) 488-7386

Emotional Support Line: 888-642-7886, available from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. every day

State crisis line: 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471) or text "TN" to 741-741

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255

Peer Recovery Call Center: 1-865-584-9125 between 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Lifeline Crisis Chat: Chat online with a specialist who can provide emotional support, crisis intervention, and suicide prevention services www.crisischat.org/