Community holds vigil to honor life of Lisa Edwards

Around 100 people gathered outside the City County Building to protest the death of Lisa Edwards.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Protestors turned out in Knoxville to honor the life of Lisa Edwards and called for accountability from both the police and hospital on Sunday.

Fort Sanders Hospital released Edwards from patient care and later died after she became unresponsive while in KPD custody when they went to arrest her for trespassing charges at the hospital.

When the body camera footage was released, Knox County DA Charme Allen said officers did not treat Edwards with "respect of dignity" and Chief Paul Noel said he was "disturbed and embarrassed."

None of the officers have been criminally charged but have been placed on paid leave during an internal investigation.

Protestors said that Fort Sanders needs to also be held accountable for Edwards' death.

"Patients come first here at Covenant Health. That's why we exist," President of Covenant Health Jim Vandersteeg said. "I can assure you, whatever improvement needs to occur, will occur. I'm sad for the family."

The hospital said an investigation is ongoing into what happened and the officers involved are also under internal investigation.