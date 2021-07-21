Local leaders working together to restructure Knoxville College, revitalize the area

College leaders and the Mechanicsville Community Association met to discuss new collaborative efforts to support students and the surrounding area.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Local leaders are coming together to strategize new ways to revitalize the area around Knoxville College and restructure the school for students.

Leaders with the college met with the Mechanicsville Community Association on July 8 to discuss their collaborative efforts. Some of those efforts include rebranding the college and the area. The organizations have had a long-lasting relationship meant to support the community.

As part of the meeting, leaders said they also plan to work together on future collaborative community events. They said they will work on merging events in Mechanicsville and Knoxville College's homecoming celebrations.

"We have a lot of kids that are coming up in this area, but they don't have a place to go and further their education. We think that Knoxville College is a place where they can do that," said Michael Rodgers, the director of alumni affairs for Knoxville College. "It's the launching pin, if you will, to education."