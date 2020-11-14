Loudon County residents drop off items for time capsule that will stay closed for 50 years

Many people may want to forget 2020, but some Loudon County residents may look back on it 50 years from Saturday.

People dropped off things they wanted to place in a time capsule on Saturday at the Courthouse Annex. It was a drive-by event instead of a traditional event, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials invited people to drop off pictures, letters, small mementos and other personal items that friends and family would want to see again in 2070. That year will be the county's 200th anniversary, officials said.

After everything was placed in the capsule, officials sealed it for the next 50 years. The new time capsule will likely be on display inside the reconstructed courthouse, which burned in 2019.

Before sealing the capsule, some county residents filled out questionnaires to place inside it. They included questions like "what's your favorite dance?"

In 1970, the county buried a coffin filled with memorabilia. However, water damaged its contents by the time it was opened in 2020. So, officials said they wouldn't take chances with the new time capsule.