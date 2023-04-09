'Love is the Answer' | Teen who advocated against gun violence and died to it will be included on tribute memorial

He will appear alongside Janaria Muhammad, Anthony Thompson Jr., Tamon Stapleton and Elizajuan Stuart — all East TN teens killed due to gun violence.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Between May and mid-August, nine homicides were reported in Knoxville. One of the victims was Jamarion Chambers, an 18-year-old who advocated against gun violence.

He was shot and killed outside Montgomery Village in South Knoxville. He was known for his love of others and for using the arts, and especially dance, to heal and advocate against gun violence.

"Jamarion was more about connection with the other kids, just being there. He was the one that was all about love," said Felicia Outsey.

She met Jamarion when he was 10 years old through her local dance group, Duex Dream Team. The group was later caught in the crossfire one afternoon, and Outsey said Jamarion turned the shock and fear from the situation into motivation to push for a change.

"When that shooting happened, that sparked Jamarion, and it triggered his experience. It triggered what he had been hiding. He was the first one to say, 'I'm tired of this. I'm tired of this,'" she said.

Outsey, along with Jamarion and other neighborhood teens created a project named "Love is the Answer." It is a group meant to provide a creative outlet for community members, using art to inspire unity in Knoxville.

"A child stood up and said that they kept waiting until the kids died before they did something. So we just said love was the answer," said Outsey.