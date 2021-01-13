Marting Luther King Jr. Commission hosts virtual interfaith prayer service

Several other events are planned, including a community forum next Monday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Celebrations to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s contributions to the Civil Rights Movement looked different this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission held a virtual interfaith prayer service on Wednesday. They posted Zoom links on their Facebook page, so anyone in the community could participate.

"The Interfaith Prayer Service brings together communities from different faiths and demographics to celebrate unity and peace," officials said in the post.

They are also hosting several other events to celebrate the memory of Martin Luther King Jr. They will host a virtual racial justice town hall on Friday and discuss the Civil Rights Movement in Knoxville with Bob Booker. They will also host a virtual community forum on Monday from 4 - 6 p.m.