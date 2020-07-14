Mary Todd, LMU's iconic peahen, dies

In life, Mary Todd was a fixture at LMU Duncan School of Law. She was already there when the law school opened in 2008.

A beloved peahen who called LMU home for nearly 10 years died on Tuesday, the university said.

LMU sent out a tweet saying the peacock had "crossed the rainbow bridge".

It is with great sadness that I share the news that @LMULaw 's Mary Todd has crossed the rainbow bridge. A feral Indian Blue Peahen that choose LMU Law as her home, she lived on campus for about 10 years before retiring to a peaceful farm about two years ago. RIP Mary Todd pic.twitter.com/YwHvocQpnO — Kate Reagan (@LMUKate) July 14, 2020

In life, Mary Todd was a fixture at LMU Duncan School of Law. She was already there when the law school opened in 2008.

She hung out in a fenced area with a purple house.

Mary Todd had always been free to come and go as she pleased but free food keeps her close to home.