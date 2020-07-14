Mary Todd, LMU's iconic peahen, dies

A beloved peahen who called LMU home for nearly 10 years died on Tuesday, the university said.
LMU sent out a tweet saying the peacock had "crossed the rainbow bridge".
In life, Mary Todd was a fixture at LMU Duncan School of Law. She was already there when the law school opened in 2008.
She hung out in a fenced area with a purple house.
Mary Todd had always been free to come and go as she pleased but free food keeps her close to home.
The law school added some chicken wire to Mary Todd's house to keep out predators that could hurt her.