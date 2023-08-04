Five-year-old boy who was diagnosed with cancer passes away

Penn Hazuda passed away on Friday. Community members previously rallied to raise funds so he could visit Universal Studios.

MARYVILLE, Tenn — A five-year-old boy passed away unexpectedly on April 7, at St. Jude's Hospital, after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Penn Hazuda, from Maryville, was diagnosed with Relapsed High-Risk B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. According to a release from a fundraiser to support his family, he likely passed away due to an infection.

"They were 80% sure he was in remission," the fundraiser says. "This wasn’t supposed to happen."

He was diagnosed when he was three years old, and his parents said chemotherapy started soon after. He relapsed for the third time on Jan. 20, 2023.

His parents, Eric and Jessica Hazuda, said Penn used to have lots of energy and loved the water. He used to like taking long baths and anything that had to do with water.

Penn also started watching a lot of Super Mario Brothers online while in bed at the hospital. That's what gave him a dream of visiting Super Mario World. His parents told a nonprofit organization, Campaign One At A Time, about his dream.

The nonprofit organization had started raising funds to bring the family to Universal Studios, so he could visit the new Super Nintendo World location there. Now, they are raising money to support the family.

"He’s never going to be able to see the Mario movie, he won’t be able to go on the trip that we fundraised for," the nonprofit said. "One day, they want to go in his honor."