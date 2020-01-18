BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A Maryville community is mourning after a 12-year-old girl died from the flu earlier this week.

Paloma Harris died at UT Medical Center on Tuesday from flu complications.

Three people have died from the flu at UT Medical Center this season. The state health department says four children have died across the state.

Friday night family and friends came together, hugging each other tighter than ever before, to remember who she was.

"Paloma was a light. Wherever she was there was laughter, humor. Paloma was one of those people that smiled with her whole face," said Halle Timpson, one of Harris' teachers at Carpenters Middle School in Maryville. Harris was in seventh grade.

Harris made a huge impact in just 12 years on those around her. "She was smart, beautiful inside and out and just really a blessing to have with us," Timpson said.

RELATED: Blount County 12-year-old dies from the flu, family says

"She showed a lot of love to others and the welcoming feeling she would give to students," school counselor Kelli Nehf said.

Timpson said her impact will never be forgotten and her loss has been beyond difficult for the school family.

"All the students have been amazing this week in the way they've cared for each other. They've let normal middle school drama fall to the side and have absolutely been there for each other. They even check on the teachers and make sure we're okay too," Timpson said.

The school gave students time during the week to grieve, seek guidance and share memories of who Harris was to them.

"I would say seeing them be there for each other has been amazing to watch all week. They have lifted each other and it's almost like they're taking turns taking care of each other," Timpson said.

She was small but mighty, and she is leaving her family and friends with special memories to cherish.

"I can't say how much of a blessing it has been to see the kids reach out in love and compassion the way they have," Timpson said.

RELATED: UT Medical Center: 3 flu deaths recorded this season