Maryville 18-year-old drone racing world champion starts own international aeronautics company

Evan Turner won a world championship in drone racing before he graduated high school! Now, he spends his time running his own international aerospace company.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A Maryville teen is taking the world by storm at just 18 years old. Evan Turner was crowned the 2020 Drone Racing World Champion, but he's not just a drone racer. He also runs his own international business.

His story starts when he was just a kid and flying airplanes with his dad at 6 years old. He said he has had a passion for flying things for a long time, starting with small planes before moving on to drones.

"About 5 or 6 years ago, drones started to become more popular and it was kind of a nice little segue from remote-controlled airplanes to drones," said Turner.

It started as a hobby, but then it ]turned into something he did competitively. Turned started racing drones in amateur leagues, slowly working his way up in the ranks.

"You're analyzing your lines, analyzing how you can improve not just on the flying side of things but also like the mental side," said Turner.

Over 12 weeks, Turner did more than compete against the 11 best drone racers in the world. He also dominated and was crowned the world champion of the professional Drone Racing League.

"It all kind of flooded over me all at that one time," he said. "It was a really exhilarating experience."

Having a world title to his name isn't the end of his global ambitions, though. He is also an international entrepreneur, using his talents from the racecourse to start a company.

"I had never planned on starting a business but it just kind of happened and it's been one of the best learning experiences of my life," he said.

The company, Five33, is an aerospace technology company that makes drone parts. It is headquartered in his parent's garage with a second location in Germany. Employees work beneath him, help keep the business going.

'We get to packing, we go collect all the items, then tape up the box, put all the items in and just close it up" said Connor Haralson, the company's manager.

Turner's other employee, Brennan Cheatwood, does a lot of the computer work. He said he makes sure all items are in stock and ensures that the company's hardware is up to date.

His advice to people trying to succeed and might be afraid of chasing their dreams.

"If you can't convince me not to do it then that's exactly what you should be doing," he said. "That means you have a passion for it. That means you're willing to do the late nights and the early mornings."