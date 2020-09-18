Mayor Glenn Jacobs promotes Constitution Day with book reading at elementary school

Knox County officials said that Mayor Glenn Jacobs wore a mask during his visit at Powell Elementary School until he recorded a video addressing questions.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs was seen without a mask at Powell Elementary School, people took to social media.

He was at the school Wednesday to speak to students ahead of Constitution Day and sat a table that was socially distanced from other students. However, he was photographed without a mask and those photos were posted on the Knox County Government's Twitter account.

Comments on the post said that the Mayor should have worn a mask.

Officials responded in an email:

Mayor Jacobs wore a mask during his entire visit to Powell Elementary School, until he sat down at a table to record a video addressing questions about the Constitution ahead of Constitution Day. The Mayor was physically distanced during the time he wasn’t wearing a mask. We are glad he was able to visit one of our public schools and help share the importance of this day with students.