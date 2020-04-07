x
Mayor Indya Kincannon says she supports Gov. Lee's order allowing counties to mandate masks

"On this 4th of July I welcome a united approach to fighting this pandemic," Mayor Kincannon said. "COVID-19 knows no boundaries."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said she supported Governor Bill Lee's latest executive order allowing county mayors to mandate masks, in a post on Twitter Saturday.

The order said that county mayors had the authority to issue requirements for people to wear masks, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The order affected 89 of Tennessee's counties, excluding 6: Knox, Sullivan, Hamilton, Davidson, Madison and Shelby Counties.

The counties not affected by the executive order all have their own locally-run health departments, which have the authority to issue requirements that people wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Knox County's Board of Health voted 7-1 to require masks inside of public spaces starting July 3 after the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs was the only member to vote against the new policy. 

