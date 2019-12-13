KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People who live near Caswell Park have spoken out about an affordable living project that would house formerly homeless people in North Knoxville for months. Now, Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero is offering them a compromise.

In a letter sent Thursday, she said that the city would not offer land nearby the park to Volunteer Ministry Center, 1605, 1615 and 1617 E. Fifth Ave. The land would be used as part of a project to build affordable one-bedroom apartments.

However, the Volunteer Ministry Center is still going through with its plans to purchase the Positively Living building. Yet, instead of expanding into adjacent land on East Fifth Avenue, it will stick with designs that keep the project within the Positively Living building and into Myrtle Street, according to Rogero's letter.

Rogero said the city would withdraw proposals to give VMC the land on East Fifth Avenue when it appears on the city council agenda Jan. 28, 2020.

In the letter, Mayor Rogero said that Councilwoman Gwen McKenzie and Mayor-elect Indya Kincannon expressed appreciation for the compromise.