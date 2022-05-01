McMinn Co. sheriff's office to visit people during wintry weather delivering food and blankets

Sheriff Joe Guy said the Sheriff's Community Resource Van will be running Thursday morning to visit people who may not have electricity, dropping off supplies.

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — In McMinn County, many people may face upcoming wintry weather without electricity and supplies. The county's sheriff's office plans to make sure those people are cared for on Thursday.

They announced on social media that the Sheriff's Community Resource Van will run Thursday morning to visit community members who may be living without electricity. The sheriff's office said they will give people boxes of food and blankets to help them through the cold weather.

They also said they were accepting donations of canned or non-perishable food, toiletries and clean blankets ahead of the winter weather. Donations can be left in the jail lobby Wednesday evening.

Thursday's wintery weather is expected to be the second round of snowy weather in East Tennessee. The first snowfall of 2022 blanketed much of the region on Monday.

Thursday's weather is expected to start as a light mix of rain, sleet and snow before changing completely to snow during the mid-morning and early afternoon.