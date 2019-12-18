KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — You need to play to win and even the smallest odds can have big payoffs.

That's exactly what a man in McMinn County did when he bought a "Million Dollar Winner" instant game at a Murphy USA in Athens. Now, he's $1 million richer.

Donald "Shane" Allen won the lottery over the weekend, just in time for the holidays. He will need to travel to Nashville and visit the Tennessee Lottery's headquarters to claim his prize.

