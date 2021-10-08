MEDIC Regional Blood Center in critical need for O Positive/Negative donors

MEDIC said it currently has less than a two-day supply for East Tennessee hospitals. People wishing to make an appointment can do so by going to www.medicblood.org.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — MEDIC Regional Blood Center is in critical need of O-type blood donors, saying it currently has less than a two-day supply in its inventory to serve East Tennessee's regional hospitals.

People wishing to make an appointment can do so by going to www.medicblood.org. Walk-ins are also allowed at its Knoxville, Athens, Crossville and Farragut centers, but appointments are preferred. People who donate will receive a MEDIC t-shirt and Texas Roadhouse coupon.

MEDIC said the sooner people can donate, the better -- because the need is urgent and it takes at least three days to process donated blood to make it ready for distribution. Any blood, platelets or plasma on the shelves now is what would be used to help trauma patients.

The non-profit is the primary blood provider for 24 East Tennessee regional hospitals in 22 counties, including UT Medical Center, East Tennessee Children's Hospital, Covenant Health and Tennova hospitals.