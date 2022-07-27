Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.02 billion

Many people are rushing to buy the winning lottery ticket after the prize pool skyrocketed by more than a billion.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mega Millions jackpot surpassed $1 billion and people are rushing to buy lottery tickets. If there is a lucky winner on Friday, that person will get about $602.5 million in cash.

This is the third biggest prize for Mega Millions in the last 20 years. Some people believe that receiving that kind of money may just need an extra layer of protection later on.

"If I won a billion dollars, a billion with a 'B', I would get a lawyer right away, it's the most important thing you can do," Jacob Hearn, a life insurance agent said. "Once you inherit that kind of money, other people are going to be looking at you for money."

People go to the machines and they either fill out their lucky numbers manually or play randomly. The chances of winning the lottery ticket are slimmer than becoming the president of the United States.

Still, some people wish they could get $1 billion for different reasons. For each person, becoming a millionaire would mean something different in their lives.

"Honestly, I've had a really rough life, and I think winning all that amount of money I want to be, you know, a philanthropist," Ian Beasley, DoorDash driver, said. " I like giving, giving away money and helping people that are in need and need stuff."

Others have money differently in their minds. Some want to go to Paris and travel Europe, while others want to take care of their families. Some people simply want to quit their jobs.

For Joe Hennessey, who works as a letter carrier, he would certainly leave his job. "[I would] scream my head off and then I'd retire and then I'd probably go traveling."