Christmas in July: Mission of Hope collecting toy donations to help Appalachian families over the holidays

Mission of Hope said as people shop during the summer, they can keep an eye out for sales and consider buying a toy to donate.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — During the holidays every year, Mission of Hope works to make sure Appalachian children and families have a present to open. Throughout the year, they collect donations to help.

As summer continues and stores start offering sales and deals both in-person and online, Mission of Hope is asking shoppers to keep them in mind. People who notice an interesting item on sale can snag it and donate it to the organization. Mission of Hope also created an Amazon wishlist to help people who want to shop for the nonprofit find the exact items they need.

Items bought off that list will be shipped directly to Mission of Hope. They also said people could encourage Sunday school classes or small group gatherings to collect toys as a summer project.

"Your thoughtful contribution will help us bring smiles to the faces of children who may otherwise go without during the Christmas season," the nonprofit said in a release.