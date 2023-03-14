Mission of Hope to host food distribution event in Jamestown on March 25

Organizers said the event will be in a drive-thru format. Volunteers will load up cars with food, hygiene and first-aid kits when they pull up at the event.

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. — Mission of Hope is organizing a food distribution event where families in Fentress County will be able to collect some of the items they need to prepare hot meals.

Volunteers will also be giving away hygiene items and first-aid kits during the event. It is scheduled for March 25 at the Fentress County Fairgrounds, in Jamestown.

Mission of Hope said it will be in a drive-thru format, where families can pull their cars up to the event and volunteers will load them with supplies and food before leaving, never having to exit their vehicles.

Organizers also said they are still looking for volunteers to help with the event. Anyone interested in volunteering can call the Mission of Hope office at 865-584-7571 for more information. They can also email Mission of Hope at volunteer@missionofhope.org.